Singer Says She’s Recording New Entrance For Current NXT Star *Possible Spoiler*

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting a singer named Hope Vista claims she is recording vocals for Johnny Gargano’s new theme song, which has led to speculation that he and Tommaso Ciampa might be splitting up soon.

Vista posted a Tweet last night (which has since been deleted) that said:

“Tomorrow I am recording lead vocals for WWE star @ JohnnyGargano‘s theme for when he enters the ring. Shall be interesting.”

It’s still unconfirmed if she is only recording a track for Gargano, or if she meant the team and didn’t include Ciampa by mistake. #DIY will face off with the Authors of Pain at NXT Takeover: Chicago this Saturday night.

For what it’s worth (speculation), another possibility is that Vista is just recording vocals for the current DIY theme song “Chrome Hearts” which is just an instrumental now. There have been similar cases in the past where a Superstar’s intro has been remixed or had vocals added.