Marty Scurll Featured In New Fashion Ad Campaign, Don’t Mess w/ Laurel Van Ness… Or Kongo Kong, Watch The Updated Smackdown Intro (Videos)

Marty Scurll

Marty Scurll is the new spokesman for British fashion company Topman, and he is featured in a new video campaign seen above. Scurll is in the ad promoting their new line of Muscle Fit suits.

Impact Wrestling

The following video features a look at the relationship between Impact Wrestling’s “Hot Mess” Laurel Van Ness and her beast, Kongo Kong:

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video is the new intro for WWE Smackdown Live, featuring a new arrangement for the latest roster additions. It’s worth noting that while he is still an active member of the WWE Smackdown Live roster, John Cena is not featured in this edit:

