Tye Dillinger Works Smackdown Dark Match, Jinder Mahal Note, The Fashion Files Returns (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live
Tye Dillinger worked tonight’s dark match before WWE Smackdown Live, defeating Aiden English.
Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal’s finishing maneuver is called “The Krulass”; Jinder used the move to defeat AJ Styles in tonight’s opening match on WWE Smackdown Live.
The Fashion Files
The following is the latest edition of The Fashion Files with Breezango, as seen on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:
