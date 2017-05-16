Tye Dillinger Works Smackdown Dark Match, Jinder Mahal Note, The Fashion Files Returns (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Tye Dillinger worked tonight’s dark match before WWE Smackdown Live, defeating Aiden English.

Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal’s finishing maneuver is called “The Krulass”; Jinder used the move to defeat AJ Styles in tonight’s opening match on WWE Smackdown Live.

The Fashion Files

The following is the latest edition of The Fashion Files with Breezango, as seen on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live: