Eva Marie Not Returning To Total Divas Next Season, Producers Searching For Replacement, More Casting Details

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Eva Marie will not return to Total Divas for their seventh season, and producers are currently looking for possible replacements.

PWSheet notes multiple sources have confirmed producers are looking at Charlotte and a handful of other women to join the cast. It was also stated that while Paige’s status for next season is still up in the air, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya and Naomi are locks to appear next season.

Eva last appeared on the show’s current season finale where she dealt with her WWE Wellness Policy violation. It should be noted that despite not appearing on WWE TV since August 17th since her suspension started, Eva Marie is still under WWE contract.