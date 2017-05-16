New WWE Backlash Match Confirmed, Kevin Owens Takes Over The Highlight Reel, Get Ready For Lana’s Return (Videos)

WWE Backlash It was confirmed tonight on WWE Smackdown Live that Sami Zayn will face Baron Corbin at WWE Backlash; Sami confirmed the match was on after Shane McMahon granted his request for the match. Zayn talked about the matchup, saying he may not be as big or as strong as him, but he is a threat to Corbin. Zayn said he reminds Corbin he is not as dominant as he would like to believe, but Corbin runs in and attacks him from behind. Corbin tells Zayn to stay down because if he doesn’t, he’ll do it permanently on Sunday at Backlash. "You should really learn to stay down…" – @BaronCorbinWWE has a message for his #WWEBacklash opponent @iLikeSamiZayn on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/Q54naVJ1ft — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2017 Related: Tye Dillinger Match Announced for WWE Backlash Kickoff Show KO’s Highlight Reel The following video features Kevin Owens’ new version of The Highlight Reel, with Jinder Mahal as his guest, and AJ Styles with an interruption of the ‘debut’ show: Related: WWE Smackdown Results For 5/16 Lana The following is the latest promo for Lana’s pending debut on WWE Smackdown Live: