Rusev Comments On Why He Wasn’t On Smackdown, Street Fight On 205 Live Next Week, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

WWE Smackdown Live

Despite being advertised to appear, Rusev was not on WWE Smackdown Live tonight to make his Smackdown debut or his title match demands.

Rusev was advertised last week by WWE, as well as in today’s WWE.com ‘Quick Hits’ preview, but did not appear on the show at all. Rusev posted the following Tweet, saying he attended tonight’s NHL Western Conference Finals game three between the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators:

Sorry #SmackDownLIVE I had to make the @PredsNHL game. See you when I see you. — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) May 17, 2017

Rusev previously appeared in a taped vignette making a demand for a WWE Championship match at WWE Money In The Bank, or he’d return to Bulgaria instead.

205 Live

It was confirmed on tonight’s episode of 205 Live that Akira Tozawa will face Brian Kendrick in a street fight on next week’s show.







RAW or Smackdown

This week’s RAW featured Seth Rollins versus Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor versus Roman Reigns, while Smackdown featured AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton versus Baron Corbin. Who won this week’s brand split war? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below: