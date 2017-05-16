Cedric Alexander’s 205 Live Return Confirmed, Aiden English Confronts Tye Dillinger Ahead Of WWE Backlash, Negativity Won’t Stop The New Day

The New Day

The above video is the latest promo for The New Day’s debut on WWE Smackdown Live.

205 Live

WWE confirmed Cedric Alexander will return on next week’s episode of 205 Live. Alexander has been sidelined since December with a knee injury.

Smackdown Fallout

The following video features Renee Young talking to Tye Dillinger backstage about his thoughts on facing Aiden English in the WWE Backlash Kickoff match.

Dillinger talked about being excited to return to Chicago, then English interrupted him and criticized Dillinger for doing the same to him previously. English said he would bring about the ‘perfect’ downfall on Sunday, but Dillinger just promised to deliver a beating, and asked English not to cry about it this time.

Related: Updated WWE Backlash Card After SD! Live, Dolph Ziggler Looks Forward To Facing Nakamura, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Smackdown?