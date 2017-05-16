Top WWE Stars Left Off New Smackdown Live Opening (Video)

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, the show had a new opening video, like WWE did with Raw this week. Notably absent from the opening were Smackdown stars John Cena and Nikki Bella, who are currently off WWE TV. Cena is out filming other projects, and Nikki is out resting up some nagging injuries.

Included in the Smackdown opening, however, is Chris Jericho, who is currently on hiatus from WWE as he is touring with his band Fozzy.