Robbie Brookside Teaches WWE Chinese Recruits To Drive
WWE has released the following video on-line of WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside teaching some of their Chinese recruits how to drive:
Aries Responds To Negative RAW Crowd Reaction
This past Monday night on RAW saw Austin Aries team with Jack Gallagher to take on Neville and TJ Perkins. During the match the fans chanted things like “CM Punk” “Derek Jeter” and “This Is Boring”.
Aries has since posted the following to Twitter responding to the chants:
