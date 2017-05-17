Top Ten WWE Smackdown Moments, AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal’s Showdown Unfolds In Slo-Mo (Videos), Impact Reaches Social Milestone

Top Ten
The above video is this week’s Top Ten WWE Smackdown Live moments from the May 16th episode of Smackdown.
Impact Wrestling
The Impact Wrestling Twitter account posted the following, noting that they have now celebrated a new milestone by reaching 900,000 subscribers on YouTube:
WWE Smackdown Live
The following video features a slow-motion look back at the AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal match from this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:
