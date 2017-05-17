Zach Gowen Talks About Helping Amputees Through ROMP Fundraiser, Sienna’s Looks Forward To Impact India (Video)

Bill Pritchard
Former WWE star and American Ninja Warrior competitor Zach Gowen recently spoke with MLive.com about his work with the Range of Motion Project (ROMP). The fundraiser group helps amputees receive treatments and prosthetics they need. Gowan commented on the efforts of the group, saying:

“It’s significant because it gets them out of their house, the ability to go to work and provide for their families and to be part of their community. They go from liabilities to assets, just like that.”

He added:

“Anything I can do to help raise awareness or funds for what this great teams does, I’m 100 percent behind.”

IMPACT India

The following video features Impact Knockout Sienna talking about the company’s upcoming tour of India and what it means to her getting to travel to a new country, and what it means for the fans:

