This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Social Media Score, Rockstar Spud On The Road To Recovery Vows Revenge (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw the show with 46,000 uniques and 69,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from 41,000 uniques and 61,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show saw 11,000 uniques and 41,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 10,000 uniques and 40,000 interactions last week. Overall, Smackdown had 58,000 total uniques and 114,000 total interactions, making it the fourth ranked airing in the series and specials category for the night. Smackdown trailed NBC’s “The Voice” and “Chicago Fire,” and the NBA Draft Lottery.

Impact Wrestling

The following video features Rockstar Spud on the mend from an attack by Swoggle on Impact Wrestling a few weeks ago. Spud says he will get his revenge on his one time tag team partner, saying he is ‘defying doctors orders’ and will return to the Impact Zone next week: