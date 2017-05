WWE Backlash The following was sent in by TiqIQ: Sunday’s WWE Backlash at the Allstate Arena is not yet sold out, with available tickets from Ticketmaster ranging from $55-$900. The secondary market is providing some decent alternatives, with 100’s level tickets on TicketIQ starting $15 below face value. Overall, the average ticket price is 20% cheaper than 2016’s “Payback” Pay-Per-View at the same arena. NXT Takeover Chicago, emanating from Allstate Arena the night before, is also yet to be sold out. As of Wednesday morning, about 600 tickets were available on Ticketmaster, ranging from $20-$70. However, TicketIQ does note that Ringside seats are sold out from the venue, with about 170 are available on the resale market from $80 here Around The Ring The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s Around The Ring with host Josh Mathews and special guest Scott D’Amore: