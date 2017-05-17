This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Hits Record Low Heading Into Backlash

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, which was the go-home show for WWE Backlash, and featured Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in the main event, averaged 2.175 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.348 million viewership average for a show taped in London, and is a new low for the show in 2017.

This week’s Smackdown Live ranked #9 in viewership on cable for the night, behind the NBA Playoffs on ESPN, the NBA Draft Lottery, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, Rachel Maddow, Last Word, The Story and Special Report.

This week’s edition of WWE Raw once again won the weekly WWE ratings war, as the show averaged 2.751 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.696 million viewership average.