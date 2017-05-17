Paul Heyman Makes Appearance in NYC (Video), Mick Foley on Braun Strowman’s Backstage Behavior, Smackdown Top 10 Video

Smackdown Top 10 Video
Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Live top 10 video:
Mick Foley on Braun Strowman’s Backstage Behavior
Following news that Braun Strowman’s surgery will keep him out of action for up to 6 months, Mick Foley posted the following on Instagram regarding Strowman’s backstage behavior:
Paul Heyman Makes Appearance in NYC
While on hiatus from WWE TV, Paul Heyman introduced rapper Desiigner before his performance at the Playstation Theater in New York City:
