Paul Heyman Makes Appearance in NYC (Video), Mick Foley on Braun Strowman’s Backstage Behavior, Smackdown Top 10 Video

Smackdown Top 10 Video Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Live top 10 video: Mick Foley on Braun Strowman’s Backstage Behavior Following news that Braun Strowman’s surgery will keep him out of action for up to 6 months, Mick Foley posted the following on Instagram regarding Strowman’s backstage behavior: SAD NEWS FOR STROWMAN

I was very sorry to hear that an elbow injury could sideline Braun Strowman for as long as six months. He may have threatened me on a weekly basis when I was GM, but when the cameras were off, he was always eager to learn as much as he possibly could. I wish him a full and speedy recovery, and I hope I get to see that Strowman/Lesnar match at a later date. What do you think the future holds in store for Strowman? Paul Heyman Makes Appearance in NYC While on hiatus from WWE TV, Paul Heyman introduced rapper Desiigner before his performance at the Playstation Theater in New York City: THE LEGEND PAUL HEYMAN V.I.P STATUS AT THE OUTLET TOUR @playstationtheater @lifeofdesiigner Blessings On Blessings.. MORE TO COME JUST WAIT ON IT ( FYI BOOK US @lectroraiders @forever_great_ @djblakeny ) MUCH LOVE ALSO FOR @jaquae #modelbehavior #theoutlettour #desiigner #BHM #lectroraiders #lectroraidersrobots #jaquae A post shared by (@modelb3havior__) on May 16, 2017 at 10:33am PDT