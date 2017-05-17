Paul Heyman Makes Appearance in NYC (Video), Mick Foley on Braun Strowman’s Backstage Behavior, Smackdown Top 10 Video

Nick Paglino
Paul heyman

(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Smackdown Top 10 Video

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Live top 10 video:

Mick Foley on Braun Strowman’s Backstage Behavior

Following news that Braun Strowman’s surgery will keep him out of action for up to 6 months, Mick Foley posted the following on Instagram regarding Strowman’s backstage behavior:

SAD NEWS FOR STROWMAN
I was very sorry to hear that an elbow injury could sideline Braun Strowman for as long as six months. He may have threatened me on a weekly basis when I was GM, but when the cameras were off, he was always eager to learn as much as he possibly could. I wish him a full and speedy recovery, and I hope I get to see that Strowman/Lesnar match at a later date. What do you think the future holds in store for Strowman?

Paul Heyman Makes Appearance in NYC

While on hiatus from WWE TV, Paul Heyman introduced rapper Desiigner before his performance at the Playstation Theater in New York City:

Braun Strowmanmick foleyPaul HeymanvideoWWEWWE Smackdown
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"