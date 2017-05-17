Eric Bischoff Reacts To Orton’s ‘…Dive’ Tweet; Reveals Which WCW Main Eventers Weren’t Cruiserweight Fans



EB: The cruiserweights did a lot of things. Hulk Hogan used to look at the cruiserweights and go, "My God! This doesn't make any sense!" This is Hulk Hogan, by the way, who when he broke into the business a lot of old timers were going, "That's horrible! He's going to ruin the business!" Now we're going into the late-90s and he was pointing out that that cruiserweight style was ruining the business. I can tell you that not only Hulk Hogan but Randy Savage and Sting… who was much more of a contemporary at that time. Sting was looking at that and, you know, at one time he was a new guy that veterans complained about early in his career. There were a lot of people that are veterans today that looked at the NWO and cruiserweights and said, "They're going to ruin the business! They're taking ten finishes a match!" I understood it because I'd heard it before. I heard it in the late-80s when I worked for Verne Gagne.

