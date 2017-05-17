Bret Hart Appears In Car Commercial (Video), Ember Moon On UpUpDownDown, NHL Game Gets ‘Glorious’

Bret Hart

The above video features Bret Hart in a new ad for Lexus of Calgary for their VIP Customer Service. Hart is shown answering the door at his home and hands off the keys, calling the pick up service “The Excellence of Execution”.

Ember Moon

The following video features NXT star Ember Moon appearing on the latest UpUpDownDown to play Mass Effect:

Glorious

The following video features Bobby Roode’s theme song being played at last night’s NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Nashville Predators.

