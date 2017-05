WWN Live issued the following announcement, previewing EVOLVE 84 in Chicago this Saturday and Sunday in Detroit: We are back with breaking news for EVOLVE, FIP and Style Battle. Let’s get to it…. TIX ALERT: There’s only a few ringside tickets left for EVOLVE 84 this Saturday in Chicago and EVOLVE 85 this Sunday in Detroit. Get them now at TicketFly.com. You can print out the tickets at home or show the barcode on your cell phone. No need to deal with will call or having them mailed! It is only with your support that we can make Chicago and Detroit a new home for EVOLVE! Thank you! It’s a great time to subscribe to FloSlam.tv. The WWN Family will present four live events during the one week period of May 20th-May 27th featuring three different promotions, over 35 quality matches and 40 different talents! We are very proud of being able to present this diverse range of wrestling thanks to FloSlam. It’s only $20 for a one month subscription, which includes even more live events and an extensive VOD library! Keith Lee’s weekend just got that much bigger. Lee has been the hottest talent this year with a quick rise in EVOLVE. Despite a great record, he is still looking for a landmark win. Lee will wrestle Donovan Dijak in a rematch of the best match of the WWNLive Experience (as voted by fans at FloSlam) this Saturday in Chicago and then take on Fred Yehi in a first-time-ever match this Sunday in Detroit. If Lee wins both his bouts, he will get a shot at either the EVOLVE or WWN Championship on June 25th when EVOLVE returns home to La Boom in Queens, NY. Anthony Henry has asked for one more shot in Style Battle. He will get an opportunity to earn that chance. There will be a FRAY! at Style Battle S1:E4 on May 27th in Ybor City, FL. The winner will get into the next Style Battle. We are very excited to announce that AR Fox has also entered this FRAY! that will include competitors from WildKat Sports and more talent! FRAY! starts with two men, another enters every minute, eliminations take place anytime by submission, pinfall or DQ, the last man standing is the winner! There will be WildKat Sports vs. WWN six man tag team action at FIP “Accelerate 2017” on May 26th in Ybor City, FL. WWN has put together the toughest, nastiest team possible in Parrow, Drennen & Odinson. WildKat will counter with Buku Dao, Socorro, & Danny Flamingo. It’s promotion vs. promotion warfare on May 26th! There has been a lot of debate in the EVOLVE office on whether the EVOLVE or WWN Championship should main event EVOLVE events. The debate intensifies when you have two huge title matches like there is on this Saturday’s card in Chicago and potentially this Sunday’s card in Detroit. A compromise has been reached and both championships will get a main event slot this weekend. The WWN Championship Match pitting Matt Riddle vs. Kyle O’Reilly will main event this Saturday while the EVOLVE Title Match of either Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush or Ethan Page vs. Donovan Dijak (depending on outcome of EVOLVE 84 bout with Sabre Jr. vs. Page) will main event this Sunday in Detroit. We will see Matt Riddle vs. Zack Sabre Jr. on June 24th in Melrose, MA! There is no telling who will walk into that match as a champion. EVOLVE finally comes to Chicago this Saturday afternoon! Please note this is a special afternoon event so you can make it a doubleheader with NXT that night or Freelance Wrestling in the same venue! This is going to be a perfect day of pro wrestling in Chicago. The WWN Family hasn’t been to The Windy City since the Dragon Gate USA days. The lineup is absolutely loaded. Here’s a quickie preview: EVOLVE 84 Saturday, May 20th, 2017

Belltime: 2:30 PM CDT

Summit Park District

5700 S. Archer Road Summit, IL 60501 WWN Championship Match Matt Riddle defends vs. Kyle O’Reilly This will be the main event! You have two men who have taken submission and striking to unseen creative levels. Two athletes in the prime of their careers. The top prize in the WWN Family is at stake. This is the epitome of EVOLVE to main event our first Chicago event! EVOLVE Championship Match Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Ethan Page There is a deep history between Zack Sabre Jr. and Ethan Page . We have seen these two injure each other and fight each other. At the end of the day, Page holds wins over the EVOLVE Champion. Page has a long history in Chicago, and wants to plunge EVOLVE into pure chaos by winning the championship in Chi-town. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway defend vs. Matt Knicks & Isaias Velazquez The new EVOLVE Tag Team Champions will make their first defense against an all star team from EVOLVE’s partners in Chicago- Freelance Wrestling. This one could steal the whole show, but will we see a hometown title change? EVOLVE 81 Rematch Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak These two stole the entire weekend at the WWNLive Experience on Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando. Lee won the first one, now Dijak is looking to even the score. Special Challenge Match Tracy Williams with Stokey Hathaway vs. Jeff Cobb This features the leader of Catch Point vs. perhaps the strongest pound-for-pound wrestler in the world. Cobb is a former Olympian, Williams is a co-head trainer at WWN Seminar/Tryouts. Get ready for a pure wrestling clinic here. Who is your pick to get the victory? Special Attraction Match #1 Lio Rush vs. Austin Theory Rush is coming into his own as one of the elite talents on the independents. He’s not a top prospect anymore. He’s arrived. The 19-year-old Theory has undeniable athletic gifts and is looking to score the upset. This one has potential to be spectacular. Special Attraction Match #2 Fred Yehi vs. Jason Kincaid Kincaid returns from injury to face Yehi, a recent double champion in the WWN Family. Both have very unique and unusual styles. This will definitely be something different.