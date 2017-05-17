New Match Confirmed For NXT Takeover Chicago, Itami Confronts Bobby Roode, Ohno vs Almas, More NXT Highlights (Video)

NXT Takeover
Eric Young officially accepted Roderick Strong’s challenge, and the two will now meet at NXT Takeover: Chicago this Saturday night.
The following matches also round out the card for this Saturday’s event:
NXT Championship
NXT Women’s Championship
NXT Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)
United Kingdom Championship
NXT Highlights
The following videos feature Hideo Itami confronting Bobby Roode on tonight’s episode of NXT, along with match highlights from Kassius Ohno versus Andrade Cien Almas and Sonya Deville vs Lacey Evans:
