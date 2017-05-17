New Match Confirmed For NXT Takeover Chicago, Itami Confronts Bobby Roode, Ohno vs Almas, More NXT Highlights (Video)

NXT Takeover

Eric Young officially accepted Roderick Strong’s challenge, and the two will now meet at NXT Takeover: Chicago this Saturday night.

The following matches also round out the card for this Saturday’s event:

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode (c) vs Hideo Itami

NXT Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs Ruby Riot vs Nikki Cross

NXT Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)

Authors of Pain (c) vs DIY

United Kingdom Championship

Tyler Bate (c) vs Pete Dunne

NXT Highlights

The following videos feature Hideo Itami confronting Bobby Roode on tonight’s episode of NXT, along with match highlights from Kassius Ohno versus Andrade Cien Almas and Sonya Deville vs Lacey Evans: