Vampiro Comments On Impact / AAA Talent Exchange, Get Ready For The Velveteen Dream, Relive Hideo Itami’s Road To Takeover (Videos)

Vampiro
Vampiro recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard, and talked a bit about how the reported talent exchange between Impact Wrestling and AAA Mexico will work:
The Experience
The following video is the latest vignette for Patrick Clark’s new gimmick “The Velveteen Dream”:
Hideo Itami
The following video features a look back at Hideo Itami’s road to NXT Takeover: Chicago where he will challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship:
