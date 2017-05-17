Vampiro Comments On Impact / AAA Talent Exchange, Get Ready For The Velveteen Dream, Relive Hideo Itami’s Road To Takeover (Videos)

Vampiro

Vampiro recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard, and talked a bit about how the reported talent exchange between Impact Wrestling and AAA Mexico will work:

“Impact has an exclusive deal with AAA. This is a distribution deal to bring Impact to Latin America, and it’s a great opportunity for wrestlers who are in AAA but aren’t going to Lucha Underground who want to work in the United States to be seen on television with Impact Wrestling.”

The Experience

The following video is the latest vignette for Patrick Clark’s new gimmick “The Velveteen Dream”:

Hideo Itami

The following video features a look back at Hideo Itami’s road to NXT Takeover: Chicago where he will challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship: