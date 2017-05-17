Current Ring Of Honor Star On New Season Of The Bachelorette, Two Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of NXT

The Bachelorette
Kenny King was officially revealed as one of the contestants on the upcoming season of ABC’s The Bachelorette.
The show will premiere this Monday, May 22nd, and King’s profile lists him as “35 – a professional wrestler from Las Vegas, NV.” The press release also speaks about King and his relationship with his daughter being an interest for the Bachelorette, lawyer Rachel Lindsay:
King was previously spotted in a cast photo posted by the show’s creator, but this is the first mention of his participation by the network.
NXT
Next week’s episode of NXT will feature content taped before this weekend’s NXT Takeover special in Chicago, including a match featuring Aleister Black. It was also announced that Drew McIntyre will face off with Wesley Blake on next week’s show.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?