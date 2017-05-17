Current Ring Of Honor Star On New Season Of The Bachelorette, Two Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of NXT

The Bachelorette Kenny King was officially revealed as one of the contestants on the upcoming season of ABC’s The Bachelorette. The show will premiere this Monday, May 22nd, and King’s profile lists him as “35 – a professional wrestler from Las Vegas, NV.” The press release also speaks about King and his relationship with his daughter being an interest for the Bachelorette, lawyer Rachel Lindsay: Kenny, a single dad, moves Rachel with her devotion to his daughter. Many relationships look promising as Rachel continues to familiarize herself with the men, but there is only one first impression rose. The Bachelorette follows her best instincts in choosing who should get her first rose. King was previously spotted in a cast photo posted by the show’s creator, but this is the first mention of his participation by the network. NXT Next week’s episode of NXT will feature content taped before this weekend’s NXT Takeover special in Chicago, including a match featuring Aleister Black. It was also announced that Drew McIntyre will face off with Wesley Blake on next week’s show. It is ON! @DMcIntyreWWE and @TheWWEBlake bring their war of words into the ring NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RzXZJ1njXr — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 18, 2017 For the first time in Chicago, @WWEAleister will be in action NEXT WEEK on a special edition of #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/yktbzPcaAu — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 18, 2017