The Colons New Theme Song Released (Video), The Miz On ESPN The Rest Of The Week, Full Cards Released For WWE’s Return To Sumo Hall

Nick Hausman

The Colons New Theme Song Released

WWE has released the above video on-line featuring The Colons new WWE theme song “Primos”.

The Miz On ESPN The Rest Of The Week

The Miz was on ESPN SportsNation yesterday and will be on the show the rest of the week. It starts at 4 pm EST.

Related: CM Punk and The Miz on MTV

Full Cards Released For WWE’s Return To Sumo Hall

WWE has released the following full cards for their return to Sumo Hall in Japan next month:

Friday, June 30th:

  • Hideo Itami vs. Chris Jericho
  • Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe & Bray Wyatt
  • The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
  • Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows
  • Akira Tozawa vs. Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville
  • RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks
  • Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass
  • Goldust & R-Truth vs. Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas

Saturday, July 1st:

  • Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
  • Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
  • Chris Jericho vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. WWE IC Champion Dean Ambrose
  • Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville
  • RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks
  • Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
  • Big Cass vs. Cesaro
  • Goldust & R-Truth vs. Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas

The GoldenTruth matches are likely to change considering the team was dissolved this past Monday night on RAW.

Chris JerichoFinn BalorHideo ItamiRoman ReignsSeth RollinsThe Miz
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"