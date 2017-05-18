The Colons New Theme Song Released (Video), The Miz On ESPN The Rest Of The Week, Full Cards Released For WWE’s Return To Sumo Hall

The Colons New Theme Song Released WWE has released the above video on-line featuring The Colons new WWE theme song “Primos”. The Miz On ESPN The Rest Of The Week The Miz was on ESPN SportsNation yesterday and will be on the show the rest of the week. It starts at 4 pm EST. Related: CM Punk and The Miz on MTV Full Cards Released For WWE’s Return To Sumo Hall WWE has released the following full cards for their return to Sumo Hall in Japan next month: Friday, June 30th: Hideo Itami vs. Chris Jericho

Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe & Bray Wyatt

The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows

Akira Tozawa vs. Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks

Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

Goldust & R-Truth vs. Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas Saturday, July 1st: Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

Chris Jericho vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. WWE IC Champion Dean Ambrose

Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Big Cass vs. Cesaro

Goldust & R-Truth vs. Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas The GoldenTruth matches are likely to change considering the team was dissolved this past Monday night on RAW.