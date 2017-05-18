The Colons New Theme Song Released (Video), The Miz On ESPN The Rest Of The Week, Full Cards Released For WWE’s Return To Sumo Hall

The Colons New Theme Song Released
WWE has released the above video on-line featuring The Colons new WWE theme song “Primos”.
The Miz On ESPN The Rest Of The Week
The Miz was on ESPN SportsNation yesterday and will be on the show the rest of the week. It starts at 4 pm EST.
Full Cards Released For WWE’s Return To Sumo Hall
WWE has released the following full cards for their return to Sumo Hall in Japan next month:
Friday, June 30th:
Saturday, July 1st:
The GoldenTruth matches are likely to change considering the team was dissolved this past Monday night on RAW.
