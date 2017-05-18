Steve-O Reveals WWE Injury He Received To Joe Rogan

Jackass star Steve-O was the most recent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience.

During his appearance Steve-O discusses brain damage he’s received and mentions how he received a concussion while working with Umaga on WWE RAW when he hosted.

You can watch his appearance in the embedded player above. The wrestling discussion starts around the fifty minute mark.

‘An Evening w/ John Cena’ Shows Announced For Australia

John Cena has posted the following advertisement to his official Twitter account announcing a series of live events he’s doing called ‘An Evening w/ John Cena: The Untold Story, In His Words’ in Australia this July:

The events are presented by Fast Track Events. The first event will be on Friday, July 7th on the Gold Coast. The second show will take place the next night in Melbourne and then the series will wrap that Sunday night in Sydney.

Australian TV host Karl Stefanovic will be hosting the event and there will be a live audience Q&A after.

Promotional material for the event reads like this, “A world exclusive event, Live on stage! A Global Superstar who’s adored by millions around the world. Philanthropist, Pro Wrestler, Rapper, Actor, and TV Host. John Cena is a modern day success story, hear his story live on stage.”