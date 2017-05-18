Tanahashi Injured & Removed From NJPW Tour, Preview For Tomorrow’s WWE UK Special (Video), Impact Announces Several New Signings

Tanahashi Injured & Removed From NJPW Tour

According to PWInsider.com former IWGP champion Hiroshi Tanahashi is off the rest of the New Japan Best of Super Juniors tour with a ruptured right biceps tendon suffered at ROH’s War of the Worlds tour finale in Philadelphia, PA.

NJPW has announced Tanahashi will be back on Jue 9th at NJPW’s Dominion.

Satoshi Kojima will be taking Tanahashi’s place on the rest of the current tour.

Preview For Tomorrow’s WWE UK Special

WWE has released the following video on-line previewing tomorrow night’s UK Special on the WWE Network:



Impact Announces Several New Signings

Impact Wrestling has announced the following new signings via social media: