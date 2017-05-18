Update On Mauro Ranallo & WWE’s Relationship

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the lines of communication are open between Mauro Ranallo and WWE in regards to possibly bringing him back to Smackdown commentary.

They also note that WWE came to an agreement with Mauro to pay him until the end of his contact on August 12th.

Related: WWE “Bring it to the Table” Hosts Take a Jab at Mauro Ranallo – JBL Situation

Jim Ross & Nigel McGuinness In Stamford Today

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Nigel McGuinness are in Stamford, CT today doing voice over and recording hosting segments for tomorrow night’s UK Special on the WWE Network.

Triple H & Stephanie Attend Metallica Concert

Triple H shared the following tweet last night noting that he and Stephanie McMahon attended the Metallica World Wired Tour show last night: