Masked Republic’s recently launched Lucha Libre Licensing division announced it’s first deal today and the debut of five officially licensed t-shirts for company represented stars now available at premiere pop-culture apparel site 80sTees.com.

“Today is not only a big day for Masked Republic, but more importantly, for our icons, legends and superstars of the lucha libre world,” company CEO Ruben Zamora said. “There has been no doubt in my mind that lucha icons like Rey Mysterio and Konnan have deserved their place among the most popular TV, film, music and sports icons. It was just a matter of when someone would be able to best organize the representation of their rights and when these superstars would have a company by whom they felt their rights would be best represented. We are proud to say that Masked Republic has become just that for these global celebrities.”

Masked Republic represented global icons Rey Mysterio and Konnan, legends Felino, Solar and Super Astro, and two of the hottest superstars in lucha libre today Penta Zero M and Rey Fenix are all featured on the first officially licensed t-shirts.

“Not only are our luchadores now the only non-WWE stars from the professional wrestling world with officially licensed products on 80sTees.com, but to find their shirts on the site’s New Releases page flanked by Robotech and Scarface on one side and Super Mario Bros and Day of the Dead on the other is a true testament to the massive pop culture appeal lucha libre and superstar luchadores and a very proud moment for our company,” said Masked Republic President Kevin Kleinrock.

Even more apparel items from these Masked Republic represented superstars as well as t-shirts for additional luchadores are expected to launch this summer.

“We are super excited to collaborate with Masked Republic on this amazing collection of lucha libre tees featuring some of the most famous and popular luchadors in the world!” Kevin Stecko, President and Founder of 80sTees.com said of the deal.

The complete collection of officially licensed Masked Republic tees at 80sTees can be found at LuchaTees.com