Backstage News On Paige & Summer Rae’s WWE Status, More On Io Shirai & Kairi Hojo Signings

WWE Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Summer Rae hasn't returned to WWE TV because the company has to figure out which brand to put her on and find a role for her. Summer Rae, who was out with an undisclosed injury since August, has been cleared for a return and has been backstage the last week and at Wrestlemania 33. For what it is worth, she is still listed as a RAW Superstar on the WWE website. In regards to Paige, Meltzer noted she is still under contract and is recovering from neck surgery, but likely would not be used again if it was not for the "Fighting With My Family" film. Stardom The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that despite reports that Io Shirai and Kairi Hojo have signed with WWE, neither one will be appearing on TV at NXT Takeover this weekend. WWE has done this with some new signings in the past such as Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre, but Shirai and Hojo are both booked on weekend shows in Japan, making it nearly impossible for them to appear in Chicago. Additionally, it was noted that Hojo will have to come up with a new finishing maneuver, as her top rope diving elbow drop was said to be Bayley's move, and she'll need something different.