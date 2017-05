“The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne recently spoke with Josh Barnett for USA Today’s For The Win; you can read a few highlights below: Pete Dunne comments on finding his character through the independent scene and WWE’s United Kingdom Championship tournament: “I had an idea of who I am and who my character is through what I’ve done on the independents. I used that as my developmental, trying to get to WWE. Once I got to WWE, what they did with me, with the hype videos and the way they shot me and the cameras, I learned a lot more about who I was as a character. “Having done more NXT stuff since then has also helped me get that character across. The audience better understands who I am now and I’ve gotten tons more exposure.” Dunne comments on enjoying his time on the independent scene, coming up with buzzworthy move sequences: “I don’t know if I’m going to still be on the independents (with the WWE show) so I’m trying to have the best time that I can until I have to take all my energy and focus it on WWE. I’m trying to do something different and completely out of the box and give the audience something they’ll remember. … Pulling the kid out of the audience, I hope that is going to be something that kid and his family remember for the rest of his life. … Right now, I can be a bit more free and a bit more relaxed to be myself and hopefully go out there and have more fun.”