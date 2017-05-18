Brock Lesnar’s Upcoming WWE RAW Appearances, Kevin Owens Recalls RAW Debut, WWE Superstars’ Top Ten Spectacular Springboards (Video)

Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar will appear at the following WWE RAW tapings leading into the debut of the WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, as well as RAW the next night:
June 12th – Lafayette, LA
Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens posted the following Tweet, wishing John Cena a ‘happy anniversary’ for being part of his WWE RAW debut two years ago today:
WWE Top Ten
The following video is the latest WWE Top Ten, featuring the ten best springboard moves performed in the WWE 2K17 video game:
