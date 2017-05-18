Brock Lesnar’s Upcoming WWE RAW Appearances, Kevin Owens Recalls RAW Debut, WWE Superstars’ Top Ten Spectacular Springboards (Video)

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar will appear at the following WWE RAW tapings leading into the debut of the WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, as well as RAW the next night:

June 12th – Lafayette, LA

June 26th – Los Angeles, CA

July 3rd – Phoenix, AZ

July 10th – Houston, TX

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens posted the following Tweet, wishing John Cena a ‘happy anniversary’ for being part of his WWE RAW debut two years ago today:

On this day 2 years ago, I showed up on #Raw to assault my child’s hero on national television.

Happy Anniversary @JohnCena! @WWE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 18, 2017

WWE Top Ten

The following video is the latest WWE Top Ten, featuring the ten best springboard moves performed in the WWE 2K17 video game: