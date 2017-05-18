The Rock Has The SNL Cast’s Back, James Storm Reacts To 33 Lashings (Videos), Randy Orton vs Christian (Full Match)

Bill Pritchard

The Rock

Saturday Night Live posted the above video, a new commericial for The Rock’s fifth time hosting SNL for this weekend’s season finale.

Impact Wrestling

The following video features James Storm reacting to being whipped 33 times by Ethan Carter 3 on last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

Over The Limit

The following video is a full length match featuring Randy Orton defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Christian at Over The Limit 2011:

