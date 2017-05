HHH & Stephanie Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will be speaking at the International Festival of Creativity next month in Cannes. The couple will be speaking on the “Art of Engagement” panel; the following details were announced: The Art of Engagement

Hosted by: WWE Since WWE’s inception more than 50 years ago, the audience has always played a critical role in its success. Their voices help shape the product’s direction whether it’s creating the first-ever live streaming 24/7 OTT network, influencing who becomes the next WWE Superstar, creating localized content in different markets, or supporting the WWE women’s evolution. WWE empowers our fans to use their voices and responds with action. Join Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer and TV personality, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative and 14-time WWE Champion, as they speak about connecting with today’s influential audience.