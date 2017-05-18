Dean Ambrose Says He’d Take A Fight In UFC For 500K, Reveals Scary Biking Accident, Braxton Sutter Talks Impact In India (Video)

Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose recently spoke with The Sun; you can read a few excerpts below:

Dean Ambrose comments on taking a UFC fight for the right price:

“I’ll fight anyone for enough money. Give me half-a-million dollars. Put them in the ring, I’ll do it right now, I’ll do it tonight.”

Ambrose reveals he got into a scary bike riding accident right before Wrestlemania 33:

“I thought I was going to die. I fell over the handlebars, full on ninja roll, I flew like 8ft into the air. “I thought I probably shouldn’t be doing this a week before WrestleMania. You have to immediately get back on. I crashed on a downhill, you have to just continue. If you stop and think about it too long you’ll psych yourself out.”

IMPACT India

The following video features Impact Wrestling star Braxton Sutter talking about the promotion’s upcoming tour of India, which includes a set of Impact Wrestling television tapings: