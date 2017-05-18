Preview For WWE Studios’ “Blood Brother” Starring R-Truth (Video), Truth Warns Goldust, Dolph Ziggler On TV Tonight

Blood Brothers

The above video is a preview for the upcoming WWE Studios film ‘Blood Brother’ starring WWE Superstar R-Truth and Trey Songz.

R-Truth

On a related note, Truth tweeted the following video directed at Goldust for his attack on RAW, breaking up their ‘Golden Truth’ team:

@Goldust You betta hope I don’t see yo ass pic.twitter.com/Lprn2EPWDC — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 18, 2017

Related: WWE RAW Tag Team Splits Up (Video), Fox & Dar Continue To Celebrate, Su Yung vs Havok At FEST Wrestling (Full Match)

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler Tweeted the following, noting he will appear on Kennedy Nation on FOX Business later tonight: