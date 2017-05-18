Preview For WWE Studios’ “Blood Brother” Starring R-Truth (Video), Truth Warns Goldust, Dolph Ziggler On TV Tonight

Blood Brothers
The above video is a preview for the upcoming WWE Studios film ‘Blood Brother’ starring WWE Superstar R-Truth and Trey Songz.
R-Truth
On a related note, Truth tweeted the following video directed at Goldust for his attack on RAW, breaking up their ‘Golden Truth’ team:
Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler Tweeted the following, noting he will appear on Kennedy Nation on FOX Business later tonight:
