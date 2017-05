Ring of Honor posted the following, announcing Flip Gordon has signed an exclusive deal with the company.

Ring of Honor is thrilled to announce the signing of Travis “Flip” Gordon to an exclusive contract! One of the hottest prospects in wrestling, Gordon made his initial mark at a ROH tryout camp before getting an opportunity on Ring of Honor television. From there, the high-flying Gordon impressed the ROH Board of Directors and earned a contract.

Gordon comes to ROH serving as an active member of the Army National Guard. Born in Boston, MA, Gordon was raised in Kalispell, MT where he was a four-time state champion wrestler. Gordon has become a can’t miss prospect in large part because of his aerial offense, part of which was developed years before he ever stepped in the ring when he was a gymnast and mascot Cecil the Cardinal at Northern Idaho College!

His athleticism served him well following a 2014 move to Boston where he enrolled in the New England Pro Wrestling Academy, where he was trained by former Top Prospect Tournament competitor Brian Fury. In that time, Gordon became a C4 and explosives expert as a combat engineer.

Just two years since his first match, Gordon’s meteoric rise and innovative offense has made him one of the hottest free agent in the world. Ring of Honor is thrilled to welcome Flip Gordon to the ROH Roster!