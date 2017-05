Flip Gordon recently spoke with Wrestle: List; you can read a few excerpts below: Gordon talks about breaking into wrestling: I was living in Idaho going to college and it just came to the time where there was nothing left in Idaho for me. I came to the realization that I shouldn’t just keep telling people I wanted to be a wrestler and I should chase the dream. So I packed up my truck and everything I could fit in it and moved to the other side of the states. It took me about 4 days and the first place I went to was the Pro Wrestling Academy in New England. After 6 months of training I had my first match and then every started blowing up. After my first match I had made enough friends with other companies, plus my style and flashiness, helped me get more bookings. It all happened out of nowhere. I have only been wrestling for two years. Gordon comments on the recent Randy Orton ‘…dive’ controversy: Actually just laughed at it. It makes a lot of sense but at the same time it doesn’t. The whole rant pretty much says he makes more money doing less and he’s right. He has a big platform, he has never wrestled on the Indies, and he’s a third generation superstar. He didn’t have to go through the Indies to get where he is. When you’re on the independent circuit it’s a lot harder to make a name for yourself. You aren’t on national television every week. On the Indies you have to show everything you have to get that fan base. I have to show people that this is Flip Gordon – this is what I can do – that way people want to come and see me and book me. It is getting easier as I am getting a huge following and my name is getting out there. I did a lot in the beginning to make a highlight video and that really helped get my name out there. Gordon talks about who he grew up watching in wrestling: Eddie Guererro and John Cena. I also loved Paul London, Rey Mysterio, Rob Van Dam. There were so many that inspired me to be a wrestler. Eddie had something you can’t teach and that was a connection with the fans. I think John Cena had the perfect gimmick at the perfect time. As a kid the rapper gimmick drew me to him because hip-hop was huge at the time. He did it so perfectly; he would make you laugh but you knew he would go out there and kick ass. He is also one of the hardest workers in the business.