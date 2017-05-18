WWE Universe Divided Over Extreme Rules, Trent Seven Seeks Retribution, Wrestling Stars Comment On Chris Cornell’s Death

WWE Extreme Rules
The above video features Cathy Kelley talking about this week’s big announcement that a Fatal 5 Way match will take place at WWE Extreme Rules, and the WWE Universe’s split over who will win the match and move on to challenge Brock Lesnar.
Chris Cornell
As noted, Chris Jericho spoke to Loudwire today about Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell’s death today. Other wrestling stars and personalities commented on Cornell’s passing, as seen in the posts below:
Trent Seven
The following video features Trent Seven talking about why a victory against Wolfgang tomorrow night on the WWE U.K. Championship Special would be both a personal and professional triumph.
