WWE Universe Divided Over Extreme Rules, Trent Seven Seeks Retribution, Wrestling Stars Comment On Chris Cornell’s Death

WWE Extreme Rules

The above video features Cathy Kelley talking about this week’s big announcement that a Fatal 5 Way match will take place at WWE Extreme Rules, and the WWE Universe’s split over who will win the match and move on to challenge Brock Lesnar.

Chris Cornell

As noted, Chris Jericho spoke to Loudwire today about Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell’s death today. Other wrestling stars and personalities commented on Cornell’s passing, as seen in the posts below:

1st time I heard Chris Cornell & Soundgarden I was in my bunk with my headphones on. F dormitory. Desoto Correctional Institution. pic.twitter.com/lesEvLvwmg — MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2017

I sang the chorus of “Blackhole Sun” to Sound Garden who were seated in the front row of a sold out @TacomaDome one night! #RIPChrisCornell — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) May 18, 2017

It was one of the more memorable moments in my career as @RealBillyGunn and I always recall the loudest reaction we ever got was that night! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) May 18, 2017



Trent Seven

The following video features Trent Seven talking about why a victory against Wolfgang tomorrow night on the WWE U.K. Championship Special would be both a personal and professional triumph.