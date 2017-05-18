Heavy Machinery Comments On Who They Are As Team, Pete Dunne Says He’s Not Running From Sam Gradwell (Video)

Heavy Machinery
NXT’s Heavy Machinery recently spoke with WWE.com; you can read a few excerpts below:
Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight on who they are as a tag team:
Otis Dozovic comments on his personality and getting hyped for competition:
Pete Dunne
The following video features Pete Dunne talking about his attack on Sam Gradwell during the UK Championship tournament, and tomorrow night’s UK Championship special on WWE Network:
Related: Pete Dunne Comments On Finding His “Bruiserweight” Character, Enjoying His Time On The Indies, Focusing On WWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?