Heavy Machinery Comments On Who They Are As Team, Pete Dunne Says He’s Not Running From Sam Gradwell (Video)

Heavy Machinery NXT’s Heavy Machinery recently spoke with WWE.com; you can read a few excerpts below: Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight on who they are as a tag team: “I think we just have more fun than any other tag team, and that’s our main thing. We just go out and enjoy ourselves.” “We want everyone to know that we wanna challenge the top dogs, win the tag team titles and prove we are the best in NXT.” Otis Dozovic comments on his personality and getting hyped for competition: “I’ve been this way all my life. In the past I was hired for coaching jobs at amateur wrestling camps just to hype up the wrestlers and get them going. I’m laid-back, but when it comes to competition, it’s a different story.” Pete Dunne The following video features Pete Dunne talking about his attack on Sam Gradwell during the UK Championship tournament, and tomorrow night’s UK Championship special on WWE Network: Related: Pete Dunne Comments On Finding His “Bruiserweight” Character, Enjoying His Time On The Indies, Focusing On WWE