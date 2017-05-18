Hideo Itami Looks To Prove Himself At Takeover, Finn Balor Teases Club Reunion, The Latest Odds For Orton vs Jinder At WWE Backlash

Hideo Itami

Hideo Itami posted the following on Twitter in advance of his NXT Championship match against Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Since I’ve come to WWE. I haven’t lived up to my expectations. But finally I will have the opportunity to show, WHO I AM.

Get ready #G2S — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) May 18, 2017

Imagine…

Finn Balor posted the following photo earlier tonight, teasing fans of a reunion of The Club. The photo is part of a brand new image gallery of recent studio photoshoots by WWE; the gallery also includes The Hardys, Lana, Big E, Carmella and Big Cass and more WWE stars.

WWE Backlash

The following graphic from SmartBets features the latest odds for the WWE Championship match between champion Randy Orton and challenger Jinder Mahal at WWE Backlash this Sunday: SmartBets.com collected the odds via the bookmaker Paddy Power.

