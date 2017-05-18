NXT Star Reportedly Injured In Tag Match At Tonight’s Live Event (Photos)

Tommaso Ciampa reportedly suffered an undisclosed injury at tonight’s NXT live event in Highland Heights in his match with Johnny Gargano against SAnitY. Several fans have sent in word and posted on social media that Ciampa looked to be injured after the referee threw up the ‘X’ hand sign, and Ciampa had to be helped to the back by officials. It’s unknown how serious the injury is at this time if legitimate; Ciampa and Gargano are scheduled to challenge the Authors of Pain at NXT Takeover this Saturday for the NXT Tag Team Championship in a ladder match. @lindust20 @nodqdotcom They threw up the x match ended he yelled get me outta here and went to the back @JohnnyGargano looked confused #NXTHighlandHeights — Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) May 19, 2017 Tommaso Ciampa clearly in Pain! #wwe #WWELive #nxthighlandheights pic.twitter.com/K4xA330AS4 — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) May 19, 2017

