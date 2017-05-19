Figure Friday: WWE Basic 72 Nia Jax (Photos)

Welcome to Figure Friday! Today we take a look at “The Hybrid Athlete” Nia Jax from WWE Basic 72! This figure has been regarded as one of the best female wrestling action figures ever, one of the best WWE figures of 2017 and even wowed Nia Jax herself, which you can read here. This figure is not in stores yet, so I obtained mine on RingsideCollectibles.com as I was afraid of how difficult she would be to find.

That being said, let’s take a look at Nia in the packaging. As you can see it says “First Time in the Line” as it’s her very first action figure ever. Mattel went all out on this figure as she has such a unique build, which makes this figure just stand out from all the others in so many great ways. It has the Women’s logo behind her as well as her name on the side. On the back of the box it lists who else is in the set, which includes Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Zack Ryder, Dolph Ziggler and Dean Ambrose.

Looking at Nia out of the packaging you can see how much awesomeness reeks from this figure. When the first images of this figure were released the wrestling figure community, including myself, just went nuts as Mattel hit a home run with her. The detail is phenomenal as is her head scan. It doesn’t have her current look with her straight hair, but I’m sure we’ll get a version of her like that in the future in her purple colored attire. The articulation on her is great as I believe the new mold gave them more freedom than the constantly recycled female body they use. She is practically an Elite figure, much like all the female figures, where she has an ab crunch joint as well as ball-jointed legs, allowing you to pose her well as seen in my photos included in this article.

Taking a look at her detail you can see all the little designs, straps, buttons and what have you on her attire. They molded the flaps on her outfit and even her shoulder pads, which just makes this figure that much better. They did a great job with her makeup as well, seen mostly around her eyes. You can even feel the seems of her attire as it’s molded rather than painted as we’ve seen on some female WWE action figures lately.

Overall, it’s a fantastic figure. My only complaints with it really are her arms/hands. I feel her arms are too thin compared to her body, at least I’d expect them to be a little bit thicker. I also can’t stand her left hand, the open hand, as it just looks goofy. I’ve never been a fan of the female action figure hands as they’re just not natural. That’s one thing Mattel hasn’t really made new molds for since the beginning, which can honestly use an overhaul at this point. Besides that I highly recommend this figure. As said before it is being regarded as one of the top figures of 2017 as well as one of the best female wrestling action figures ever made. Be sure to pick it up on RingsideCollectibles.com if you don’t want to hunt her down at the store later on. You won’t regret it!

Thanks for tuning in this week! Look for an all-NEW episode of Figure 2 Photo on Monday on the WrestleZone Facebook and YouTube pages showcasing how I made the leg drop photo above. Be sure to keep an eye out for a new poll this weekend on my personal Twitter to vote for next week’s review! Thanks to everyone who has continued to vote, it’s had a great turn out and I really appreciate it! If you’d like to keep up with myself and the latest wrestling figure news/projects, be sure to follow my wrestling figure Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube profiles!

Thanks and I’ll see you next week!