AJ Lee Talks Making Flaws Into Strengths, Her Upbringing, Career Highlights, The Young Bucks & Kazarian Strike A Deal (Videos)

Last Call The above video features AJ Mendez Brooks’ (AJ Lee) appearance on Last Call with Carson Daly on Monday night. You can read a few summarized highlights and watch the full clip above. AJ promotes her new book and says it’s a story about taking your ‘flaws’ and making them your strengths. She talks about her only plan was to make it to WWE, and get her own action figure and win a championship. She jokes about wanting her action figure to have exaggerated body measurements, saying she was small compared to most people and her action figure was small compared to others because of how accurate they were made. AJ talks about her upbringing, saying she grew up around ‘normalized violence’ in a very unhealthy way. She says she was told to practice fighting her siblings to prepare for some of the rough neighborhoods she grew up in. AJ says wrestling helped her channel all of her anger. AJ then brings up her history of injuries, saying she had her tooth go through her face once, hitting her opponent, and she loves the scar she has from it. AJ talks about the old notions of taking any beautiful woman and turning them into a wrestler, but she did not want that to be her path. AJ says she went the independent route and wanted to change how women’s wrestling was looked at, because they were used as props or in bra and panties matches before. AJ talks about coming up with the name for her black Widow finishing maneuver, then she describes wrestling as “Cirque du Soliel having a love child with SNL” and it’s about wanting to protect your opponent but looking like you want to kill them. AJ concludes by talking about being marketable and dependable to your employers, but she says the pinnacle of her career was taking 14 years of work and holding the title to call herself the best. Let’s Make A Deal The following video features The Young Bucks and Kazarian striking a ‘monumental deal’ for the Bucks to feature his band Vex Temper’s music on Being The Elite: