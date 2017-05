Matt Hardy Wants The Young Bucks in a WWE Ring, The Bucks Respond Matt Hardy continues to push for The Young Bucks to sign with WWE, as he Tweeted the following, prompting a response from The Bucks: The #BucksOfYouth are a TRAILBLAZING team. I'd love to battle them once again if they EVAH decide to step foot inside a @WWE ring. https://t.co/Hlacad4Fdi — #TheTruthTeller MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 19, 2017 @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWE Maybe one of these days, V1. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 19, 2017 Former WWE Star on TNA Forgetting to Renew Her Contract Former WWE star and TNA Knockout Lisa Marie Varon, aka Victoria, noted on Twitter that she left TNA because the company forgot to renew her contract: It was TNA @IMPACTWRESTLING that forgot to renew my contract. Not @WWE — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) May 16, 2017