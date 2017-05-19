Natalya Comments On WWE’s Recent European Tour, The Rock On How He’d Fare On The Bachelorette

Natalya posted her latest column for the Calgary Sun, with this week’s post talking about WWE’s recent tour of Europe. You can read a few excerpts below:

This week, I couldn’t wait to perform before a sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London for SmackDown Live! More than 12,000 fans showed up to cheer and boo (I play a bad guy so I deserve those boos!). Right now, I am eating a piece of England’s finest pizza when I should be eating a chicken breast. But that is OK because I’ve earned it: gulp!

Over the last two weeks on our European tour, we were everywhere, or so it seemed. We performed in Glasgow, Scotland; Cardiff, Wales; Valencia and Coruna, Spain; London, Birmingham, Sheffield and Newcastle, England; Stockholm, Sweden; and Copenhagen, Denmark. This has been an experience of a lifetime. In one day, I landed in Scotland, flew to Wales and then ended in Spain, all within 24 hours. I’m exhausted just thinking about the travel we have done.

Guess who learned to make the Spanish dish paella while in Valencia? Me! Valencia will never be the same again. I consider myself a terrible chef, but while learning to make this authentic Spanish dish, I was taught how to properly cut and peel artichoke, dice a tomato, and cook rice so that it is perfectly al dente. I didn’t burn anything, so I consider that meal a success. My sister, Jenni, a culinary artist, is most likely cringing back home. The last time we cooked together I nearly set my kitchen on fire. But that is another story for another day.