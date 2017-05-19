Exclusive: Photos & Video Of Adam Cole Being Superkicked Out Of The Bullet Club, Marty Scurll’s Big Reveal

Every Friday WrestleZone and Ring of Honor present Fridays of Honor! A chance for ROH to give to WZ fans some fun and often exclusive content to enjoy!

This week ROH sent along to us two great pieces of content to share with you highlighting last Friday’s huge revelation that Adam Cole has been superkicked out of The Bullet Club and replaced by “The Villain” Marty Scurll!

First, here is a .gif that we are now circulating around featuring Marty’s big reveal:

Also, here are some photos ROH released exclusively to WZ taking a closer look at the big moment: