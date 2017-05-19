Eric Bischoff Defends WWE’s Right To ‘Work’ Their Audience By Releasing Misinformation About Injuries



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday. A new episode will be released next Wednesday. You can find some of Eric and I’s comments regarding Dave Meltzer disputing WWE’s report that Braun Strowman will be out of action for up to six months transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes NH: WWE put up a statement saying Braun Strowman is going to be out for up to six months. Meltzer has since come out and said that number is probably inflated and he’ll be back in mid-July. What do you think about wrestling promotions working the fans on injuries? Is that ok to lie to people about the severity of an injury? EB: Is it ok to work an audience? Yes. Is it ok to just come out and knowingly lie to them? Eh, hard to really delineate between a good work and a lie. Let’s look at what the product is. It’s not sports. People are not betting on it and if they are they shouldn’t be. It’s not a sport it’s a story, it’s fiction and in my opinion… is it ok to manipulate perception in order to achieve an ultimate goal within the context of this artform? My answer is a definitive HELL YES! NH: Don’t you start to question other news from them if you know they may be working you? EB: NO! It’s good! Here in lies the magic! If you can get people asking questions you can get them to tune in. You can get them to discuss. You can get them to debate. You can get them to disrupt because they are engaged. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features Eric discussing a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling with Nick. Including: Randy Orton’s recent “……dive” tweet

Smackdown deciding to air picture-in-picture commercials where the action continues

WWE’s decision to release content on the WWE Network in “mini-binges”

NJPW announcing the debut of a US Championship

Sami Callahan taking over CZW creative and the validity of death match wrestling today

WWE & Meltzer’s conflicting reports about how long Braun Strowman will be out of action

More… Eric then answers questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag regarding: What Klondike Bill stories Eric has

If WWE has devalued their championships by having too many

WWF & WCW’s UK footprints

Whether he had input in his WWE theme song

If he had any interest in becoming a pro wrestler as a child

More… You can find a special Bischoff on Wrestling Political Overrun on IRWNetwork.com.