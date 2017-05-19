Tyler Bate On What Makes Him Stand Out, Facing Pete Dunne, Says Their Rematch Will Be ‘Balls To The Wall’

Tyler Bate recently spoke with Bleacher Report ahead of this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Chicago live event; you can read a few excerpts below: Tyler Bate on what makes him stand out: “I’d say what makes me stand out is that I pride myself on being quite an adaptable wrestler to any kind of style, whether it be technical, picking people up and throwing them over my head or even flipping around the ring.” Bate comments on facing Pete Dunne, how they match up: “Myself and Pete are two of the best people to represent what the UK style has to offer. I’m looking forward to taking that pressure and making the most of it.” “You don’t even need me to tell you how physical he is. All you have to do is watch the first 30 seconds of a Pete Dunne match. He had a big hand in training me, so I know all his secrets. There’s nothing he can pull out that would surprise me.” Bate talks about the fans seeing more this time at Takeover than their first match in the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament: “When I first faced Pete at the UK tournament, we barely scratched the surface of what we can do and show the WWE Universe. Both of us have plenty more tricks in the bag that we can pull out. It’s just going to be balls to the wall.”