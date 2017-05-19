WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross confirmed to Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM today he will be one of the voices calling the action for this summer’s WWE Women’s Tournament.

Ross returned to call The Undertaker’s final match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year, and it was soon reported that he had signed a new two-year deal with the company. He called the action at Friday’s UK Championship Special on the WWE Network, alongside Nigel McGuinness, and will be covering the UK Championship match at Saturday’s NXT Takeover special.