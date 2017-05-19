Dwayne Johnson was a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this week, promoting the release of his upcoming film Baywatch. The “Great One” plays veteran lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the movie, who will collide with newcomer Matt Brody (Zac Efron) in a modern take on the hit 90s series. Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Ilfenesh Hadera (Oldboy) and former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach will play fellow lifeguards, with appearances from Hannibal Buress (The Secret Life of Pets), Oscar Nunez (The Office) and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital). Johnson has confirmed that Baywatch legends David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson will make appearances as well. During the interview, The Rock also discussed the buzz that he might one day pursue the office of President of the United States. The discussion started earlier this year when he claimed in a profile that he would consider running for office. “The surge and the groundswell has really been amazing. I’m so incredibly flattered. There was a national poll that just came out this past week – real news channels, real national poll that brought together Republicans and Democrats in saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today. A lot of people want to see a better leadership today. More poise, less noise. I also think, over the years I’ve become a guy a lot of people relate to. I get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour, go to work, spend time with the troops, take care of my family – I love taking care of people, and I think that thing kind of resonates with people. I’m blown away, and I’m very flattered by it. Three and a half years is a long way away, so we’ll see what happens.”