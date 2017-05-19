In the tweet below, from the official account of New Japan World, check out the incredible, video game-esque maneuver pulled off by Will Ospreay during night two of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament.
Ospreay managed to pull off a springboard Dragonrana during his bout with arch rival Ricochet, nearly one year since the duo garnered mainstream attention and set the internet on fire in the finals of the 2016 Best of the Super Juniors. It looks like the two might be at it again, as ESPN Sports Centre has already picked up the spot.
Last year’s match resulted in the British sensation getting into a heated back-and-forth with wrestling legend Big Van Vader that culminated in an actual match between the two. It will be interest to see where this year’s bout, which in many ways actually surpassed the original, takes both men.
Ospreay is already capitalizing on Randy Orton’s recent drama with the indie wrestling world, creating a line of “DIVE” shirts you can buy on his Big Cartel store. Speaking of which, there was actually a mention of the current WWE World Champion during the May 18th Best of the Super Juniors post-show, after the “Aerial Assassin” defeated Ricochet.
