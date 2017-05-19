Details on Upcoming Andy Samberg HBO Mockumentary Starring John Cena; Watch the Official Teaser Trailer

We announced way back in mid 2016 that John Cena would be a part of an HBO mockumentary created by Andy Samberg, parodying doping scandals in the field of professional biking. We now have a trailer for the film, called Tour de Pharmacy that will premiere on July 8th at 10PM EST. Check it out above!

The project was directed by Jake Szymanski, who got his start with the “Funny or Die” group, before directing several episodes of Saturday Night Live, and making his mainstream film debut with last year’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Television writer Murray Miller, who’s done episodes for King of the Hill, American Dad, and Girls, penned the screenplay. Andy Samberg oversaw filming as Executive Producer. This is basically the exact same crew that put together the 2015 HBO mockumentary on a fictional seven-day tennis match, starring Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Fred Armisen.

John Cena is not the only big name attached to the upcoming HBO series. A huge lineup of stars is featured in the teaser trailer above including Orlando Bloom, Will Forte, Dolph Lundgren, boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, directing icon J.J. Abrams, Kevin Bacon, Danny Glover, Jeff Goldblum, Phylicia Rashad, Maya Rudolph and Chris Webber.